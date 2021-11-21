Wilton Windmill

This was taken on the same day as my Savernake Forest walk as it is only 2 miles away. A short history is below:



Wilton Windmill was built in 1821 after the new Kennet and Avon canal had been built. This canal was built over and through the site of some local watermills and the pumps providing the water for the canal also lowered the river levels so that the remaining watermills were no longer viable.



The mill was in operation for 100 years, however with the introduction of new steam roller mills and fast production of cheap bread it became unwanted, was abandoned and then fell into disrepair. The mill was finally restored to its former glory in 1976, by a team of dedicated volunteers.



Wilton Windmill in about 1900

Today it is managed and operated by the Wilton Windmill Society which uses the mill and provides guided tours, whilst the mill is still owned by Wiltshire Council.



The mill was built as a traditional tower mill with a fantail which turns the cap, to ensure that the sails always point into the wind.



The mill has four sails in total; two patent (these are the slatted sails which can be quickly activated) and two common canvas sails, which have to be set before the mill starts to turn.



Today, the mill is fully operational, and produces stone-ground, wholemeal flour.