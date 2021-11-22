Sign up
Photo 947
White Road Oak
This massive oak tree in Savernake Forest is named White Road Oak, simply because it's on White Road! It's over 1000 years old!
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
0
0
Jon Lip
@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
947
photos
16
followers
13
following
259% complete
940
941
942
943
944
945
946
947
Views
6
365 Challenge
E-M1MarkII
17th November 2021 10:36am
