Previous
Next
White Road Oak by jon_lip
Photo 947

White Road Oak

This massive oak tree in Savernake Forest is named White Road Oak, simply because it's on White Road! It's over 1000 years old!
22nd November 2021 22nd Nov 21

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
259% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise