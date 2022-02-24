Previous
5 tulips in a row by jon_lip
5 tulips in a row

Part of a bunch of tulips lined up on a white background.
24th February 2022 24th Feb 22

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
