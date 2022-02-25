Previous
Robin and Blue tit 01 by jon_lip
Robin and Blue tit 01

Another from my fighting garden birds collection, this time a robin and a blue tit.
This squabble took less than a second and even at 1/5000th of a second they're still not as sharp as I would have liked.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

Jon Lip

@jon_lip
Hello to whoever is reading this. This is my second year at a 365 project. I managed to get through 2017 OK so...
