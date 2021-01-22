Sign up
Photo 412
Fitzalan Chapel
This is the private chapel of the Dukes of Norfolk, but seen through the glass screen that divides it from the church of St. Nicholas in Arundel. It is said to be only church that is Catholic at one end and Church of England at the other.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
E-PL8
Taken
22nd January 2021 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
architecture
,
arundel
,
churches
,
chapels
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful looking church.
January 23rd, 2021
