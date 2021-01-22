Previous
Fitzalan Chapel
Fitzalan Chapel

This is the private chapel of the Dukes of Norfolk, but seen through the glass screen that divides it from the church of St. Nicholas in Arundel. It is said to be only church that is Catholic at one end and Church of England at the other.
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful looking church.
January 23rd, 2021  
