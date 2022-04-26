Sign up
Photo 483
lilac tulip
Something very simple - just a backlit lilac tulip.
26th April 2022
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
26th April 2022 11:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
flowers
,
spring
,
tulips
,
floral
,
natural
,
lilac
,
flora
