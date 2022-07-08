Sign up
Photo 500
cloud hedging
This used to be an ordinary box hedge, until it was clipped into cloud hedging.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
0
0
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
cloud
,
box
,
gardens
,
shrubs
,
greenery
,
hedges
