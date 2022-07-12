Sign up
Photo 502
Allium seedhead
I liked the contrast in colour and texture between this allium seed head and the clematis flowers behind it.
12th July 2022
12th Jul 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M10 Mark III
Taken
8th July 2022 11:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
nature
,
purple
,
flowers
,
seed
,
heads
,
flora
,
clematis
,
alliums
