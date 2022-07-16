Previous
sweet peas by josiegilbert
Photo 504

sweet peas

I decided to plant some patio sweet peas this year, so I wouldn't need to stake them. They look and smell gorgeous, but the stalks are only a couple of inches long, so they are not very good as cut flowers.
16th July 2022 16th Jul 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Sally Ings ace
Sweet peas are so pretty
July 16th, 2022  
