Photo 540
Storm coming
Today was another day of wet and stormy weather. This bank of cloud approaching Littlehampton Harbour turned into another period of heavy rain.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Album
365
Tags
weather
clouds
river
arun
littlehampton
