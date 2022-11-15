Previous
Billy by josiegilbert
Photo 542

Billy

This is Billy, my next-door neighbour's cat. We had to bribe him with cat treats to get him to look at the camera!
15th November 2022 15th Nov 22

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
