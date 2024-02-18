Previous
Flooding by josiegilbert
Photo 674

Flooding

I took this shot from Bury Hill, looking towards the villages of Houghton and Amberley. The water in the centre of the shot is flooding, caused by recent rain.
18th February 2024 18th Feb 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
