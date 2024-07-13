Previous
sunken boat by josiegilbert
sunken boat

The yellow and orange buoys mark the spot where a small sailing boat has sunk in Littlehampton Harbour. We spoke to the people trying to raise it, but they said they will have to wait until the tide goes out before they can do anything.
13th July 2024

Josie Gilbert

