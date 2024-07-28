Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 726
West Dean House
We went to West Dean House today. It was originally a family home but now belongs to a charitable trust. It is used as a college that teaches art and conservation.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
727
photos
70
followers
173
following
199% complete
View this month »
720
721
722
723
724
725
726
727
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
28th July 2024 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
west
,
sussex
,
dean
,
colleges
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
July 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close