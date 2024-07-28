Previous
West Dean House by josiegilbert
Photo 726

West Dean House

We went to West Dean House today. It was originally a family home but now belongs to a charitable trust. It is used as a college that teaches art and conservation.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Josie Gilbert

Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
July 29th, 2024  
