stewpond by josiegilbert
stewpond

This is the old stew pond at Arundel Castle, which was originally designed for providing fish for the castle kitchen. It is now just ornamental.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Agnes ace
Great shot
August 19th, 2024  
