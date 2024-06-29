Sign up
Photo 720
Armed Forces Day
We went to the Armed Forces Day show today. These young motorcyclists (6 to 15 year olds) were doing stunt displays, including riding through two pillars of fire. The rider who has just done it, is in the top right of this photo.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
Josie Gilbert
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
720
photos
70
followers
174
following
197% complete
Susan Wakely
I love their little bikes.
July 5th, 2024
