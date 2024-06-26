Previous
Yarnbombers 3 by josiegilbert
Photo 719

Yarnbombers 3

The yarnbombers have also hung knitted fish and octopuses from the trees!
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Josie Gilbert

Agnes ace
So colourful
July 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Such fun.
July 5th, 2024  
