Photo 718
Yarnbombers 2
Another creation by East Preston Yarnbombers, this time a yellow submarine, complete with a sensor that plays "We all live in a yellow submarine" by the Beatles each time it detects motion.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
720
photos
70
followers
174
following
Tags
knitting
,
craft
,
beatles
,
submarines
,
yarnbombing
Barb
ace
What a fun find! Nice capture of it!
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Now that’s real dedication to yarnbombing.
July 5th, 2024
