Yarnbombers 2 by josiegilbert
Photo 718

Yarnbombers 2

Another creation by East Preston Yarnbombers, this time a yellow submarine, complete with a sensor that plays "We all live in a yellow submarine" by the Beatles each time it detects motion.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Josie Gilbert

What a fun find! Nice capture of it!
July 5th, 2024  
Now that’s real dedication to yarnbombing.
July 5th, 2024  
