Yarnbombers 1 by josiegilbert
East Preston Yarnbombers have been working hard again! They have covered this bench with the sea, coral, fish and even a mermaid!
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Josie Gilbert

JackieR ace
This is my favourite
July 5th, 2024  
Agnes ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2024  
Barb ace
Absolutely love this one! Do they do this yearly or?
July 5th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous work. It’s a shame that we have rain.
July 5th, 2024  
