Photo 717
Yarnbombers 1
East Preston Yarnbombers have been working hard again! They have covered this bench with the sea, coral, fish and even a mermaid!
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
4
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Tags
sea
,
knitting
,
craft
,
mermaids
,
yarnboming
JackieR
ace
This is my favourite
July 5th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Absolutely love this one! Do they do this yearly or?
July 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous work. It’s a shame that we have rain.
July 5th, 2024
