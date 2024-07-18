Sign up
Photo 723
Grass on yellow
Whilst I was out for an evening dog walk with a friend, I noticed this grass growing next to a yellow beach hut.
18th July 2024
18th Jul 24
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
yellow
grass
shadows
beach
huts
Susan Wakely
ace
With very nice shadows.
July 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
This make a great image! Well done! (love the colours and shadows, too!) Fav
July 19th, 2024
