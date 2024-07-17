Sign up
Photo 722
Sea holly
I liked the contrast between this spiky blue sea-holly and the wispy grass in the background.
17th July 2024
17th Jul 24
2
1
Josie Gilbert
ace
@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M3
Taken
17th July 2024 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grass
,
plants
,
sea-holly
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely colours.
July 19th, 2024
Heather
ace
Yes, the contrast is lovely and you capture it well! Fav
July 19th, 2024
