Sea holly by josiegilbert
Sea holly

I liked the contrast between this spiky blue sea-holly and the wispy grass in the background.
17th July 2024 17th Jul 24

Josie Gilbert

@josiegilbert
After working for years in a solicitor's office, I decided I needed a change and I now work part time as a guide at Arundel...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely colours.
July 19th, 2024  
Heather ace
Yes, the contrast is lovely and you capture it well! Fav
July 19th, 2024  
