Previous
Next
IR Not quite right... by joysabin
Photo 1298

IR Not quite right...

Finally, I am update to date with the 52 week challenges. I went past the danger do not enter sign of the newest housing development in this area, which has been idle for 6+ months. A few of the roads for the subdivision have been put in so I have dry pavement to walk on. The view of the San Francisco Peaks will be a selling point, I'm sure. It is the train noise that would turn me away. The railroad is about 1/2 mile away and is very very busy, night and day.

My IR journey continues. I settled on pink trees since things these days are just not normal....
22nd March 2020 22nd Mar 20

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 5 As my road of discovery ambles onward, this community of Photographers continues to mean a great deal to me. The things and techniques that...
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Very cool! I used to live across the street from some tracks which were used for freight trains. I actually miss the sound of the train coming through at night- the whistle was beautifully haunting then. You actually get quite used to the sound to where you almost don't hear it. Interesting processing outcomes!
March 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise