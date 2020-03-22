IR Not quite right...

Finally, I am update to date with the 52 week challenges. I went past the danger do not enter sign of the newest housing development in this area, which has been idle for 6+ months. A few of the roads for the subdivision have been put in so I have dry pavement to walk on. The view of the San Francisco Peaks will be a selling point, I'm sure. It is the train noise that would turn me away. The railroad is about 1/2 mile away and is very very busy, night and day.



My IR journey continues. I settled on pink trees since things these days are just not normal....