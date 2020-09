Rim 1st attempt

I've been playing with the early morning sun in my backyard. I've made a few attempts to capture some rim light on my weeds and such. This one is SOOC but I did try a go at silver efex using the pinhole preset and I like that much better. This NF-SOOC month so I am posting this one. I will continue to work on a stronger rim light effect and if lucky, I'll post it later.