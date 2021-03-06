Sign up
Photo 1646
Fallen glass, only flowers spilled out
My color is store bought, not many flowers are blowing yet.
6th March 2021
6th Mar 21
3
3
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
2012
photos
151
followers
169
following
Tags
lensbaby
,
rainbow2021
,
sixws-115
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! I love the light and your DOF!
March 6th, 2021
Hazel
ace
Very beautiful - fav!
March 6th, 2021
JackieR
ace
That is a truly beautiful compositon with the light and details
March 6th, 2021
