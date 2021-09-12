Previous
Took my time by joysabin
Photo 1836

Took my time

I decided to try some filters on my camera for the NF-SOOC challenge. This was taken using a blue filter. I also made sure to focus manually with my cheaters in place and on the nose.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Walks @ 7

@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
503% complete

