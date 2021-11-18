Previous
Looking South by joysabin
Photo 1906

Looking South

Taken from the Heceta Head Light House on the Oregon Coast. I spent a most wonderful day with Jane @jpittenger in the Florence area yesterday. I am so going back and often....
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
522% complete

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely light!
November 18th, 2021  
kali ace
that would be lovely to meet Jane and go with her to her favorite haunts
November 19th, 2021  
Lin ace
Gorgeous
November 19th, 2021  
