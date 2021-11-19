Previous
Ok by joysabin
Photo 1907

Ok

Taken while with Jane @jpittenger earlier this week along the Siuslaw jetties.
19th November 2021

@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful. I was just about to process my shot of this!
November 20th, 2021  
