Photo 1905
Through the trees it comes
A fabulous day spent with Jane
@jpittenger
, at the Oregon Coast. She showed me a great many wonderful spots and I will most definitely going back to explore more.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 6 This community of photographers is the best. I continue to learn so much. Daily practice of my art feeds my inner being.
Tags
trees
,
oregon coast
,
heceta
,
head"
Mags
ace
A wonderful peek through the trees.
November 18th, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautiful pov
November 19th, 2021
