Photo 2957
Simplicity
We were blessed with honest to goodness fog this morning. I got early and went to Finley Refuge to see what I could. I love fog.
2nd October 2024
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
5th October 2024 6:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
cattail
,
highkey
