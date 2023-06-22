Previous
Out of focus as is normal by joysabin
Out of focus as is normal

A bit of trying to understand blur and life
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
Corinne C ace
An intriguing effect
June 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Not an expert on either but, IMO blur is easier to get a handle on than life is.
June 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Nice effect!
June 25th, 2023  
