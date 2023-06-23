Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2490
Abstract movement
Sometimes I find strange shots on my phone. I think that as I was picking up something at the Thrift Store when my phone chose to take a shot.
23rd June 2023
23rd Jun 23
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
2857
photos
147
followers
159
following
682% complete
View this month »
2484
2485
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
23rd June 2023 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
abstract
,
sooc
Corinne C
ace
They do have an artistic bone!
June 25th, 2023
Joanne Diochon
ace
Great colours but no idea about the underlying items.
June 25th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
Siri is an artist 👌❤️⭐️
June 25th, 2023
Mags
ace
Love the streaks of colors.
June 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close