Previous
Next
Abstract movement by joysabin
Photo 2490

Abstract movement

Sometimes I find strange shots on my phone. I think that as I was picking up something at the Thrift Store when my phone chose to take a shot.
23rd June 2023 23rd Jun 23

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Year 7 Still having a blast here. I continue to enjoy exploring new techniques and learning more and more each time I post.
682% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
They do have an artistic bone!
June 25th, 2023  
Joanne Diochon ace
Great colours but no idea about the underlying items.
June 25th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
Siri is an artist 👌❤️⭐️
June 25th, 2023  
Mags ace
Love the streaks of colors.
June 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise