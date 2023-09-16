Sign up
Photo 2575
The Old helps the young
An old stump providing a good home for a young tree and its leaves
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
1
0
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
b&w
nf-sooc-2023
Annie D
ace
love the way the leaves pop
September 18th, 2023
