Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2824
Learning how
Some members of our Photographic Guild were learning how to use a larger format camera, this one being a 5x7 field camera. I understand that this size of film is rather difficult to find.
The niche world of large format film photography has a learning curve which can be steep to some but there are still many who love film.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3190
photos
146
followers
163
following
773% complete
View this month »
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
SLT-A57
Taken
19th May 2024 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
learning
,
large format camera
,
manual film camera
Jane Pittenger
ace
I’m too lazy!
May 23rd, 2024
J A Byrdlip
ace
If I could clean out storage, I would get back into B&W film
May 23rd, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
I can understand the attraction of film photography and I fought hard against switching to digital about 20 years ago,but now I couldn’t go back. I am too addicted to the fast gratification and economic advantages of the digital system.
May 23rd, 2024
Yao RL
ace
It can produce some great magic.
May 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close