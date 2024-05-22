Previous
Some members of our Photographic Guild were learning how to use a larger format camera, this one being a 5x7 field camera. I understand that this size of film is rather difficult to find.

The niche world of large format film photography has a learning curve which can be steep to some but there are still many who love film.
Jane Pittenger ace
I’m too lazy!
May 23rd, 2024  
J A Byrdlip ace
If I could clean out storage, I would get back into B&W film
May 23rd, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
I can understand the attraction of film photography and I fought hard against switching to digital about 20 years ago,but now I couldn’t go back. I am too addicted to the fast gratification and economic advantages of the digital system.
May 23rd, 2024  
Yao RL ace
It can produce some great magic.
May 23rd, 2024  
