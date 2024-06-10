Previous
Next
A tribute by joysabin
Photo 2843

A tribute

Gordon Parks was a photographer whom I am just learning about although I've seen his work over the years. ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gordon_Parks ). This particular image was from his Invisible Man series ( https://www.gordonparksfoundation.org/gordon-parks/photography-archive/invisible-man-1952 )
10th June 2024 10th Jun 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
779% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Thanks for the interesting links.
June 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Pretty cool!
June 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise