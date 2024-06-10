Sign up
Photo 2843
A tribute
Gordon Parks was a photographer whom I am just learning about although I've seen his work over the years. (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gordon_Parks
). This particular image was from his Invisible Man series (
https://www.gordonparksfoundation.org/gordon-parks/photography-archive/invisible-man-1952
)
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
2
1
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
10th June 2024 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
portraits
,
gordon parks
Suzanne
ace
Thanks for the interesting links.
June 11th, 2024
Mags
ace
Pretty cool!
June 11th, 2024
