Perspective, perspective, perspective by joysabin
Photo 2844

Perspective, perspective, perspective

Two fellow photographers that I got to know during the Irving Penn exhibit at the De Young Museum in San Francisco last month.
11th June 2024 11th Jun 24

Joan Robillard ace
Fun capture
June 11th, 2024  
Mags ace
Hah! Love the humor here.
June 11th, 2024  
