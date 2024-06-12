Previous
Rough dog's tail

A different wild grass that I noticed on yesterday's walk. Its official name is Cynosurus echinatus. Apparently it is somewhat resistant to herbicides.
Diana ace
A wonderful find and capture, lovely spikey detail and colours.
June 15th, 2024  
