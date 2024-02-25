Previous
Puffed at sunset by joysabin
Puffed at sunset

Taken during the great ice isolation last month. This robin was puffed up to help conserve some warmth. I believe it was in the low 20's (f) -3.8 (c). My Muse has been exceptionally quiet the past few days.
25th February 2024

ace
@joysabin
