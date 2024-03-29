Previous
Dawn Breaks by joysabin
Photo 2770

Dawn Breaks

Caught the sunrise at Findly Wildlife Refuge this morning.
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
haskar ace
A wonderful capture. Lovely colours and reflections.
March 30th, 2024  
Mags ace
Amazing view of dawn.
March 30th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous sunrise and silhouettes
March 30th, 2024  
Walks @ 7 ace
@haskar @marlboromaam @corinnec So truly thankful, thank you a great deal. The water level at the marsh is very high due to the amount of rain that we've received. The trails open next week so I may be wearing my big boots.
March 30th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
That's very beautiful
March 30th, 2024  
