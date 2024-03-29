Sign up
Photo 2770
Dawn Breaks
Caught the sunrise at Findly Wildlife Refuge this morning.
29th March 2024
29th Mar 24
5
5
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
3137
photos
145
followers
162
following
2764
2765
2766
2767
2768
2769
2770
2771
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
30th March 2024 7:01am
reflections
,
fence
,
sunrise
haskar
ace
A wonderful capture. Lovely colours and reflections.
March 30th, 2024
Mags
ace
Amazing view of dawn.
March 30th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous sunrise and silhouettes
March 30th, 2024
Walks @ 7
ace
@haskar
@marlboromaam
@corinnec
So truly thankful, thank you a great deal. The water level at the marsh is very high due to the amount of rain that we've received. The trails open next week so I may be wearing my big boots.
March 30th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
That's very beautiful
March 30th, 2024
