Photo 2782
True words
Saw this sticker on an electrical box on my walk the other day. I do believe it is referring to internet signal strength but, it sort of sums up some days so very well.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
Walks @ 7
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D60
Taken
10th April 2024 11:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
It does!
April 12th, 2024
