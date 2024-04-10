Previous
Next
True words by joysabin
Photo 2782

True words

Saw this sticker on an electrical box on my walk the other day. I do believe it is referring to internet signal strength but, it sort of sums up some days so very well.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

Walks @ 7

ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
762% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
It does!
April 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise