Photo 2849
Standing strong
The clouds were rather foreboding this afternoon. The rain finally showed up and stuck around for a few hours. I used my holga lens which gives some vignetting.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Walks @ 7
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
Tags
grass
clouds
wheat
holga lens
