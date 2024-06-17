Previous
Flowing again by joysabin
Photo 2850

Flowing again

I've had a case of the 'yips'. This is a baseball term describing when a player can't follow through with a basic play or action which can lead to disastrous things in a game. I've been challenged with my photographic motivation recently. I've been making images but fall into the trap that what I got on my SD card is garbage so I didn't post anything. I'm glad that I didn't delete my work as taking some time and re-visiting the images I found some hope.

The fountain outside of the Valley Library on campus (Oregon State University) is flowing again. I was also using my Holga lens.
ace
@joysabin
Art is for the soul and being a member of this fantastic photographic community truly has allowed my creativity to shine and grow.
