Flowing again

I've had a case of the 'yips'. This is a baseball term describing when a player can't follow through with a basic play or action which can lead to disastrous things in a game. I've been challenged with my photographic motivation recently. I've been making images but fall into the trap that what I got on my SD card is garbage so I didn't post anything. I'm glad that I didn't delete my work as taking some time and re-visiting the images I found some hope.



The fountain outside of the Valley Library on campus (Oregon State University) is flowing again. I was also using my Holga lens.