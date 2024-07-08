Sign up
Previous
137 / 365
I Own Bragging Rights😂😁
I entered this photo in our county fair which is going on this week. I was more than surprised to receive these 2 ribbons. I received 5 other ribbons on my other photos. It made my day!
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
3
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2574
photos
119
followers
65
following
37% complete
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Year 11. 2024
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro Max
Taken
8th July 2024 8:52am
Joanne Diochon
ace
Congratulations. Does look like an amazing photo.
July 9th, 2024
amyK
ace
Congratulations!
July 9th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Wow. You have every right to brag. It’s beautiful. Congratulations.
July 9th, 2024
