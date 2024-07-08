Previous
I Own Bragging Rights😂😁 by joysfocus
I Own Bragging Rights😂😁

I entered this photo in our county fair which is going on this week. I was more than surprised to receive these 2 ribbons. I received 5 other ribbons on my other photos. It made my day!
8th July 2024 8th Jul 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Joanne Diochon ace
Congratulations. Does look like an amazing photo.
July 9th, 2024  
amyK ace
Congratulations!
July 9th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Wow. You have every right to brag. It’s beautiful. Congratulations.
July 9th, 2024  
