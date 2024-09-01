Sign up
169 / 365
Dragonfly
Poor little dragonfly. I had to rescue it from my cat. I picked up the dragonfly and put him somewhere safe from kitty. I think he healed up and flew away.
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
1
1
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2608
photos
117
followers
66
following
Beverley
ace
Your lovely…hope he healed and flew off… such beautiful colours
I’m especially fond of dragonfly’s.
September 3rd, 2024
I’m especially fond of dragonfly’s.