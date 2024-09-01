Previous
Dragonfly by joysfocus
Dragonfly

Poor little dragonfly. I had to rescue it from my cat. I picked up the dragonfly and put him somewhere safe from kitty. I think he healed up and flew away.
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Photo Details

Beverley ace
Your lovely…hope he healed and flew off… such beautiful colours
I’m especially fond of dragonfly’s.
September 3rd, 2024  
