Camel At The County Fair by joysfocus
Camel At The County Fair

I have never seen camels at our county fair but there are 4 this year. I think the kids will love it!
9th July 2024 9th Jul 24

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
CC Folk ace
Fab fav.
July 10th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic! It looks like a painting
July 10th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Wonderful edit!
July 10th, 2024  
