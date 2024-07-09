Sign up
Previous
138 / 365
Camel At The County Fair
I have never seen camels at our county fair but there are 4 this year. I think the kids will love it!
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
3
3
Joy's Focus
ace
@joysfocus
2024. Year 11. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
2575
photos
119
followers
65
following
37% complete
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Year 11. 2024
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
CC Folk
ace
Fab fav.
July 10th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fantastic! It looks like a painting
July 10th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Wonderful edit!
July 10th, 2024
