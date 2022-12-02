Previous
Golden Trees by joysfocus
Golden Trees

This is part of Stanislaus University where I usually walk. The wind came up and it started "snowing" golden leaves.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Diana ace
These are the goldest leaves I have seen, what a lovely shot and scene.
December 2nd, 2022  
