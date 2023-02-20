Previous
Assault On Alcatraz by joysfocus
Assault On Alcatraz

I took a picture of Alcatraz (a prison in the San Francisco Bay) last weekend. And it looked so boring so I decided to spice up the action.
20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Joy's Focus

ace
@joysfocus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
Wylie ace
Spice? Yikes! fav
February 22nd, 2023  
