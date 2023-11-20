Sign up
Walk Like An Egyptian
The Egyptian Goose. He is a native of Africa but is also found in USA and Europe. From what I have read, they were commonly represented in ancient Egyptian art. I saw this one and all his friends in a park in southern California.
20th November 2023
Joy's Focus
2023, year 10. Can't believe it! I live in California USA and I have had so much fun visiting other people via the 365 Project...
John Falconer
ace
A beautiful bird and great photograph
November 21st, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely looking bird and image
November 21st, 2023
