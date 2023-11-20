Previous
Walk Like An Egyptian by joysfocus
Walk Like An Egyptian

The Egyptian Goose. He is a native of Africa but is also found in USA and Europe. From what I have read, they were commonly represented in ancient Egyptian art. I saw this one and all his friends in a park in southern California.
Joy's Focus

@joysfocus
Joy's Focus
John Falconer ace
A beautiful bird and great photograph
November 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely looking bird and image
November 21st, 2023  
