‘Enery the VIII by judithg
19 / 365

‘Enery the VIII

I’m very grumpy because I took some lovely photos with my new lens but no memory card in the camera this morning - kicking myself! I had to go to town to get some essentials and it was deserted - Trinity College ALWAYS has at least a porter outside keeping an eye on things but there was only good old Henry in charge today. Luckily at this point I’d been too lazy to get my camera out of the bag.

Weather: dull
Covid: numbers falling across the country. Lots of cases in Israel despite vaccination being well advanced - caution is needed because it takes some time to build up immunity- if you’ve had it keep your guard up.
Good things: I expect mid January is a fairly slow time for businesses anyway. It must be costing Boots etc money to open the doors.
19th January 2021 19th Jan 21

Judith Greenwood

@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
Alison Tomlin
I'm very grumpy too for different reasons. I'm surprised your camera doesn't warn you there is no card? Anyway this is a nice Cambridge view.
January 19th, 2021  
Judith Greenwood ace
@fueast I was surprised too but then I’d have been grumpy earlier!
January 19th, 2021  
Alison Tomlin
@judithg I find its good to start early.
January 19th, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
You woke up grumpy Judith....lots if us doing that just now! Great idea of @fueast why don’t cameras warn you?
Lovely building & Henry is ruling the roost well.
My brothers car going in for service tomorrow, they aren’t providing courtesy cars so two men coming 31 miles round trip from Windermere to Grange twice! That must be a money losing car service!
January 19th, 2021  
