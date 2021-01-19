‘Enery the VIII

I’m very grumpy because I took some lovely photos with my new lens but no memory card in the camera this morning - kicking myself! I had to go to town to get some essentials and it was deserted - Trinity College ALWAYS has at least a porter outside keeping an eye on things but there was only good old Henry in charge today. Luckily at this point I’d been too lazy to get my camera out of the bag.



Weather: dull

Covid: numbers falling across the country. Lots of cases in Israel despite vaccination being well advanced - caution is needed because it takes some time to build up immunity- if you’ve had it keep your guard up.

Good things: I expect mid January is a fairly slow time for businesses anyway. It must be costing Boots etc money to open the doors.

