Birthday girl

We had a busy Sunday which started with a walk into town because I needed shampoo (I’m allergic to all but a very few). The shop hadn’t opened so we bought flowers on the market instead and walked home. A very brief cup of coffee preceded helping our friend to move house and we completed the afternoon with some overdue gardening. My friend owns Rafiki’s brother and on Friday she reminded me that it was their birthday. I’ll confess I’ve never actually marked Rafiki’s birthday but she got a couple of treats and a lie on the brand new sofa for turning 16.



Weather: lovely, threat of thunderstorms fizzled out.

Covid: quite hot for masks

Good thing: I have reached a stage in life when I buy cushions to match the artwork 🤷🏼‍♀️