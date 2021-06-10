Daisy daisy

My friend Clare and I went to King’s College to see the new wildflower meadow today. It was actually new last year (and was much more diverse with more cornflowers and poppies) but the college has been closed to visitors since last March so it’s new to everybody but the Fellows and staff! The chapel was open too - you have to book tickets in advance and they are being VERY conservative with numbers so we had the vast building available almost to ourselves. More photos to come of course.



Weather: Some clouds that allowed me to photograph the eclipse (and some others that meant I missed the peak...)

Covid: makes for some new experiences still

Good thing: biodiversity