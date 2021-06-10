Previous
Next
Daisy daisy by judithg
157 / 365

Daisy daisy

My friend Clare and I went to King’s College to see the new wildflower meadow today. It was actually new last year (and was much more diverse with more cornflowers and poppies) but the college has been closed to visitors since last March so it’s new to everybody but the Fellows and staff! The chapel was open too - you have to book tickets in advance and they are being VERY conservative with numbers so we had the vast building available almost to ourselves. More photos to come of course.

Weather: Some clouds that allowed me to photograph the eclipse (and some others that meant I missed the peak...)
Covid: makes for some new experiences still
Good thing: biodiversity
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Judith Greenwood

ace
@judithg
When I started 365 we had two kids at school, two cats and a young dog - now we have two fledged offspring (one living...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Oh that is just lovely!
June 10th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise